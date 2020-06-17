Golden Triangle Development LINK releases statement on Lowndes County Board of Supervisors president’s comments

Negative views of Mississippi have been challenging for people who work to bring companies and jobs to the area.
In a statement Wednesday, Joe Max Higgins, the CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK said they were saddened and disappointed by Sander’s comments, which “cast a disturbing and negative shadow on our community.”
The statement referred to Sanders as a “partner who has contributed to the growth of our region.”
The letter from the LINK went on to say that “economic development is about creating opportunity, and to us, that means opportunity for everyone. ”
Higgins wrote it was the job of the LINK to move Mississippi forward, a direction that “leaves no room for such antiquated and abhorrent beliefs as those expressed by Supervisor Sanders.
Golden Triangle Development LINK’s full statement:
We are deeply saddened and disappointed that Supervisor Harry Sanders, a partner who has contributed to the growth of our region, made statements in meetings and in subsequent news interviews which cast a disturbing and negative shadow on our community.
Mr. Sanders’ comments to the Commercial Dispatch and Clarion Ledger newspapers in no
way reflect the thoughts or opinions of the Golden Triangle Development LINK or its
members.
On the contrary, the Golden Triangle Development LINK condemns racism and inequality in
all forms.
Economic development is about creating opportunity, and to us, that means opportunity for
everyone. It is our job, our mission and our passion to move Mississippi and its communities forward – a direction that leaves no room for such antiquated and abhorrent beliefs as those expressed by Supervisor Sanders.
The LINK remains committed to the prosperity of our region and a future where all citizens
of the Golden Triangle are afforded equal opportunities to achieve the American dream.