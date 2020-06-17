Golden Triangle Development LINK releases statement on Lowndes County Board of Supervisors president’s comments

Negative views of Mississippi have been challenging for people who work to bring companies and jobs to the area.

In a statement Wednesday, Joe Max Higgins, the CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK said they were saddened and disappointed by Sander’s comments, which “cast a disturbing and negative shadow on our community.”

The statement referred to Sanders as a “partner who has contributed to the growth of our region.”

The letter from the LINK went on to say that “economic development is about creating opportunity, and to us, that means opportunity for everyone. ”

Higgins wrote it was the job of the LINK to move Mississippi forward, a direction that “leaves no room for such antiquated and abhorrent beliefs as those expressed by Supervisor Sanders.

Golden Triangle Development LINK’s full statement: