Golden Triangle Dream Center hosts Kid’s Jam event in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – One organization is trying to be a home away from home.

As well as give a little extra help to single-parent families.

The Golden Triangle Dream Center hosted a Kid’s Jam event in West Point.

This event allowed kids to play backyard games, corn hole, and to have a hula hoop contest.

The Golden Triangle Dream Center’s Founding Director John Almond says this event was to show support to children in the community.

“The idea of the Kidz Jam is to just engage the neighborhood kids,” Almond said. “I know from our Beds 4 Kids program, that we only see that a little less than two percent of these children have a father presence at home. We can never take the place of a dad, but we can engage with the kids in the community who do not have fathers at home, and those who do because we want families at our events too, and just have fun. We also want them to know that they are loved by their community, and most of all that is most important to us is to let them know that they are loved by God. ”

The kid’s jam event was free for the community, and it was held at the Mossy Oak Pavilion.

