Golden Triangle Dream Center looks to build up community

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – One organization in West Point is giving back to the community one bed at a time.

The Golden Triangle Dream Center looks to help communities by finding needs and healing hurts.

Executive Director Cole Bryan says there are thousands of children in the area who do not have a bed of their own or sleep on the floor.

Saturday morning, his team of volunteers came together to build and assemble these beds that come complete with a mattress and bedding.

“I think people are looking for a purpose in their lives and a way to serve and give back. I think no matter how successful you can become in life, there is always gonna be something missing inside if you are not giving back, and so a lot of people find joy in knowing they are helping people not as fortunate as they are,” said Bryan.

If you need the organization’s services, you can visit dreamcenter.org

