Golden Triangle growth: A look at area’s 2023 economic progress

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Aluminum Dynamics broke ground in Lowndes County in March. The $2 billion investment is the largest in state history. The mill is projected to be the largest manufacturer of aluminum in the country.

CEO Mark Millet said American companies want their aluminum created locally and be available quickly.

“The automotive market in America has been hamstrung because they just can’t get enough aluminum. The electrification of cars, they want the cars to be lighter and aluminum serves that purpose,” said Millet.

In mid-June, the Golden Triangle LINK unveiled its fifth mega site in 20 years, a 1500-acre development near Paccar, designed to attract major industries and motivate regional economic growth through job creation.

Lowndes County Port Manager Jason Colburn highlighted the importance of accessibility for companies seeking new business locations, noting that options to transport goods by air, sea, or rail enhance the attractiveness of the mega site for potential businesses.

“A fifth mega site could possibly mean more throughput tonnage. We’re all about commerce on the river and commerce really in general, and so that would definitely boost the economy here in the Golden Triangle Area,” said Colburn.

Huber Engineered Woods’ new plant in Shuqualak marked a historic moment for Noxubee County known for some of the highest unemployment numbers in the state.

The plant is set to create hundreds of jobs and impact local taxes, said President of the Noxubee Board of Supervisors Eddie Coleman.

“You pay taxes on a $400 million plant, you got a good check coming in. And it’ll allow our other taxpayers all over to pay a lower tax including their car tags and everything,” said Colburn.

The newly opened Cornerstone Park in Starkville, managed by Brandon Doherty of Starkville Parks and Recreation, is expected to boost the local economy in a very big way.

“We’re looking to be about $5 million of economic impact. Supporting community restaurants, and community hotels, it’s just not baseball and softball. This is an event venue, too,” said Doherty.

A few other developments like the Choctaw Travel Plaza, the Hush Aerospace Plant in Tupelo, the Amazon facility in Starkville, upgrades to the Columbus-Lowndes County Airport, and a $10 million investment to address flooding issues in Calhoun County and surrounding areas, have significantly boosted the economic landscape.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X