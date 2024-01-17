Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition provides warming center

1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition opened its warming station for the community.

It provides a place for the homeless and those without adequate heat for up to five hours.

“Right now, we have a warming shelter that is on MLK and it is open from 5 to 10 at night. This has really worked out better than the all-night shelter we used to have because a lot of people don’t want to commit to an all-night shelter. But the people that come in, we do a ‘need assessment’ and those folks and if they are homeless and in need of something, we get them a hotel room for the night,” said John Davis, Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition Treasurer.

Davis has been helping the homeless for years and is passionate about his calling.

“I do this because I want to pay forward and help a fellow man have a better life, the bible calls us to do that, and I just feel like we need to help people where we can and help the less fortunate if we have the means,” said Davis.

Davis knows the shelter can save lives right now, as long as there are freezing temperatures.

“It is very important and critical right now, with the cold weather no one can stay outside. So, you need some shelter, and we believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect, a warm place and also somewhere to take a shower,” said Davis.

The Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition will have its Columbus shelter at 1501 MLK Jr. Drive open through the weekend.

And they are always looking for volunteers.

