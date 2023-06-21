Golden Triangle light’s way for solar energy production

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The future of energy production is already taking shape in the Golden Triangle.

During Covid, the area landed its first solar panel farm.

Since then a second one has been built and a third one is in the works.

The growth of solar farms could contribute more to the economy than just renewable energy.

There are 3,500 acres dedicated to the production of solar energy in Lowndes County.

Plans to build a third facility are moving forward, this time in Clay County.

“If you add them up about 5500 acres of land is being developed for solar panels and batteries back up batteries in the two-county area,” said Higgins.

Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins said these solar companies typically contract with TVA to sell them renewable energy.

With the layout of the area and today’s companies wanting renewable green power, the Golden Triangle has seemed to be a match for the light of the future.

“One of the reasons I think they are looking at this energy is if you think about TVA’s service territory when you think about it in the Middle East Tennessee it’s really hilly and a lot of geography changes. Here we’ve got the rolling hills and I think it’s a cheaper build,” said Higgins.

These solar farms are an over $100 million investment that will also generate money for the county.

“Pretty good tax revenue for the schools and counties on these. Around half a million dollars a year for each with no out-of-pocket cost for the county,” said Higgins.

The area is full of possible development options, but at this point, they have to look at supply and demand.

“A hard question is, is the land being developed for the solar farms better suited for something else? In large cases, the answer has been knowing, but in some of the other ones we are starting to look at us, there is an argument to be made that the land could be better off for something else,” said Higgins.

