Golden Triangle Outdoors aims to celebrate individuals with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Kids are having a roaring good time during Vacation Bible School at First Methodist Church of Columbus this week.

Along with their normal activities, Debbie Taylor, founder of Golden Triangle Outdoors, spoke to the kids about what it is like to live with a disability. The theme of this week’s VBS is about celebrating each other’s gifts and being kind and helpful to others.

Golden Triangle Outdoors is a local organization that plans recreational activities for those with disabilities.

This Friday night, they are having a baseball game for disabled kids at 6 p.m. at Propst Park. The VBS is encouraged to go watch and participate.

