Golden Triangle Outdoors to host its 26th annual Catfish Roundup

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Outdoors is hosting its 26th annual Catfish Roundup.

This two-day event is for people with special needs and disabilities to get outside and catch some catfish.

On May 1 and 2, students from Lowndes County Schools and people from area centers will have a day of outdoor recreation.

Volunteers have been working since the beginning of the year to make this event happen.

Volunteer Debbie Taylor and owner of Barksdale Catfish Lakes, Tony Hannah, said getting to see the look on the attendees’ faces when they catch a fish is a feeling like no other.

When I first started, I thought I could be a blessing to our special needs community. But in turn, they bless us. And to see a mother cry because her child just caught their first fish is something special. And so we’re always giving back. And we just thought this is another part of the community we can give back to that sometimes is overlooked, but we try to highlight. We try to highlight them for two days and just let them come out and be a normal kid,” said Hannah.

“Some of them never get to go fishing like this. We have tons of volunteers who stay with them to keep them safe, so they get to enjoy something that it’s normally hard for their families to get them to enjoy. So if you ever come out and you see how blessed they are, then you just want to keep doing it,” said Taylor.

Golden Triangle Outdoors is still looking for more volunteers for the event. For more information or to volunteer, contact Debbie Taylor at 662-251-3366. You can also come to the event to see what it’s all about

