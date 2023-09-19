Golden Triangle Regional Airport announces latest flight information

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Set your alarm. Delta Airlines is once again making an early departure from the Golden Triangle. Members of the Starkville Rotary Club got the latest flight information straight from GTRA Executive Director Matt Dowell.

In addition to the early flight, Dowell said there is progress at the airport, including the expansion of the runway, a larger terminal and jetway, and the possibility of another airline in the future.

“Really excited that we have an addition to our terminal building that we’re working on right now. So, we hope to add on to our second story to add some space for passenger waiting and then ultimately a jet bridge. The jet bridge is going to allow us to serve large aircraft and then obviously make it more convenient, a nice amenity coming and going off the aircraft. So, excited about that that’s in process. I know there were some questions about runways so we’re excited to have a really great runway,” said Dowell.

Dowell said economic growth in the Golden Triangle area means progress for the airport.

