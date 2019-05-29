Golden Triangle Regional Airport continues add improvements

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Regional Airport continues to reach new heights.

Executive Director Mike Hainsey gave the update Wednesday to the Kiwanis Club of Columbus.

A fourth round-trip flight to Atlanta will start next week.

Hainsey says 95% of the flights this month have been full. With the additional flight, the airport expects more than 100,000 passengers this year.

The airport is making improvements to accommodate more customers.

“Now with the construction going on right now, we were just wrapping up a $1.8 million dollar terminal expansion and we are expanding some parking lots for the additional flights that start in June,” said Hainsey.

The expansion will allow for 200 extra seats in the terminal. Hainsey says the fourth flight begins June 8.