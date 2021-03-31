Golden Triangle Regional Airport gets grant for new equipment

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 24 million dollars in federal funds will go to airports across Mississippi.

Airport Improvement Program grants were recently awarded to 26 facilities statewide.

- Advertisement -

The Golden Triangle Regional Airport will receive more than 790,000 dollars.

Funds will help pay for aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicles.

The fire truck will help improve overall safety measures at GTRA and be able to handle bigger airplanes in the future at the airport.

“It is very important that everything we have is ready to respond to an emergency is 100-percent capable and ready to go and having the newer vehicle will give us the reliability that we need to ensure the safety of everyone traveling out of here,” said Mike Hainesy, GTRA Executive Director.

The Louisville-Winston County airport will receive over 288,000 dollars to install weather reporting equipment.