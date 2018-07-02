Golden Triangle wins big for 2018 ‘Best of Mississippi’

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one thing to say to be the best, but receiving recognition in Mississippi Magazine bolsters the claim.

Over the weekend, the results of Best of Mississippi 2018 were released, and many Golden Triangle businesses and restaurants found themselves at the top of the various categories.

- Advertisement -

A few of the recipients include Starkville Café for “Best Breakfast,” Deep South Pout in Starkville and Columbus for “Best Trendy Fashions,” and the City of Starkville for “Best Place to Live” in Mississippi.

“Using this designation, obviously always just confirms what we already knew, and we know that this is the best place to be. It gives us the opportunity to really put that on the spotlight so that people really look to Starkville, and when they’re here they can see the unique assets that we have to offer our community,” said Greater Starkville Development Partnership Director of Tourism Jennifer Prather.

Other Northeast Mississippi recipients of category awards include Connie’s Kitchen in Tupelo for “Best Fried Chicken,” Van Atkins Jewlers in New Albany for “Best Antique Jewelry,” and The City of Oxford for “Best Downtown Area.”