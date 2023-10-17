Golden Triangle’s business strength highlighted by MSU Dean

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle’s business scene is strong. That was part of the message from the Dean of the College of Business at Mississippi State University.

Dr. Scott Grawe spoke to business and community leaders in Columbus.

Grawe touted MSU’s rising experiential learning model that connects students and business owners to develop strategies to address real-world problems.

He said the job market in the Golden Triangle is still strong, even with the announcement of looming layoffs at Navistar’s West Point plant.

Grawe said there are a lot of jobs in the area, and that move could even offer a unique opportunity to other employers looking to add workers.

One issue that he and the faculty at MSU are addressing is keeping the best and brightest in Mississippi.

“One of the things that we need to understand is that we need to continue to provide jobs for the students within the state. So, as a university leader, my job is to make sure that we’ve got plenty of opportunities available for our students, so when they graduate they have a path forward,” said Grawe.

About 55% of Mississippi State’s business students come from within the state.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter