‘Golf Fore Life’ Raises Funds For New Beginnings

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Golf enthusiasts had a chance to hit the links and help a Tupelo based non profit specializing in adoptions.

New Beginnings held its 12th annual “Golf Fore Life” at Big Oaks Golf Course. Fifteen teams took part in the tournament, which raises money for the ministry’s birth mother and domestic adoption initiatives.

Officials say the fundraiser has many benefits for the non-profit ministry and its efforts to find permanent homes for children from the United States.

“It also puts the name of New Beginnings out there, in the community, not just to golfers but also through advertising, so more families are aware of the possibility of adding a child to their family, taking a child in that would otherwise be an orphan, growing up in an orphanage, without a mother and father, that’s what we’re really all about, trying to make sure every child has an opportunity for a family,” said Tom Velie, president of New Beginnings.

A “100 hole” golf tournament in November raises money for international adoptions through New Beginnings.

