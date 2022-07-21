Golf tournament will help wounded veterans

Former police chief of Sulligent, Alabama and a National Guard veteran wanted to do something for heroes

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama veteran is helping organize a golf tournament to help those who have sacrificed for this nation.

Eugene Hollis is taking a break from playing golf to ensure everything is in place for a weekend tournament.

“I’ve been listening to news about veterans and the Wounded Warrior Project. I thought it would be good if we had the tournament for the Wounded Warriors,” Hollis said.

The 87-year-old is a retired police chief from Sulligent and is also a veteran of the National Guard. Dustan Reeves is helping Hollis organize the golf tournament, which will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

“We have a lot of members out here who are veterans and this is one of the things we’re probably the biggest majority of people you know, they donate to something like this so this was a good one,” Reeves said.

Oak Hill Country Club hosted invitationals before but this is the first time they are supporting the Wounded Warrior Project. Organizers say they wanted to do something to help those who have sacrificed so much for this country and its freedoms.

“We’re glad we can do this and hopefully get a big crowd out here for that main, sole purpose, we’re excited about it,” Reeves said.

The Men’s Invitational takes place Saturday and Sunday.

The cost for the tournament is $70 per person. For information about how to sign up, go to the Oak Hill Country Club Facebook page.