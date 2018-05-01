GOP Rep. Mark Baker running for Mississippi attorney general

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker says he is running for Mississippi attorney general next year.

Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon announced his plans Tuesday, becoming the first candidate in what could be an open race for attorney general. The four-term incumbent, Democrat Jim Hood, is widely expected to run for governor in 2019.

Hood is the only Democrat in statewide office.

Baker tells The Associated Press that the attorney general’s office “needs to be reformed from the inside out.” He criticizes Hood for not joining other states years ago in suing to block the federal health overhaul of 2010.

Baker has been in the Mississippi House since 2004. The 55-year-old is in private law practice and is chairman of the Judiciary A Committee – a key leadership position in the House.

