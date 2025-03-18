Gordo, Alabama, comes together to help victims of tornadoes

Gordo locals, first responders, and linemen from around the region showed up to help the town as they deal with the aftermath of disaster.

GORDO, AL. (WCBI) – The region was blanketed with threats of tornadoes for most of the day Saturday, March 15.

While some areas escaped significant damage, others, like Gordo were hit particularly hard.

Trees were pulled up by their roots.

Homes are now missing shingles and siding.

And one house even had its second floor nearly ripped off.

But without delay, first responders, and even Gordo residents, stepped up to help.

Gordo Mayor Craig Patterson said they had people helping as soon as the tornado cleared.

“Within minutes we had people out with chainsaws and equipment,” Patterson said. “Everyone working well together. We were so blessed to have so many people come out. Gordo is special because of the people. And it was shown again last night.”

Some of those special people are volunteers from Rock Solid Church.

They jumped into action this morning, preparing more than 400 lunches for first responders, linemen, and anyone else dealing with the disaster.

Jennifer Swindle, a Rock Solid Church member said giving back is its reward.

“I’m glad to be a part of giving back to the community to be able to help the people that have been devastated by the storms,” Swindle said.

Korey Kizziah, the Rock Solid Church pastor said they help out, no matter people’s differences.

“Our church is small, but we have a big heart,” Kizziah said. “We are here to serve and pull together despite of denomination, despite of how you believe. We just want to come together and do God’s work.”

Mayor Patterson said help like this is expected in Gordo.

“In a way, we expect that because of the way we are here,” Patterson said. “But it’s amazing to see it in action.”

Kizziah, the church’s pastor said his congregation is in it for the long haul.

“We are here for not only just to pass out food, but we are here for moral support,” Kizziah said. “We’re here to pray with them and to guide them. We understand this is going to be a long journey and we want Gordo and the community to know that they have our support.”

Mayor Patterson said community is not just about the buildings, but the people who live in them.

“The love of the people for each other,” Patterson said. “And that’s what it is. And, you know, it’s not about buildings or stores. It’s about the people themselves and the relationships we have with each other.”

First responders and linemen came from all over the region to help recovery efforts in Gordo.

At this time there are no reported injuries or deaths as a result of the damage in Gordo.

