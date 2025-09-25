Gordo vs Pickens County rivalry game cancelled due to concerning post

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – For the first time in 100 years, the rivalry game known as the “8-Mile War” between Gordo High School and Pickens County High School has been cancelled.

According to a statement from Pickens County High School, a recent social media post from Gordo V Cheer Facebook caused deep concern among students, families, and the community.

The photo above was sent in to us by a viewer. It raised concerns within the district.

Pickens County High School Principal Lee Richardson said this decision was made out of an abundance of caution, with the safety and well-being of students, athletes, and the community above all else.

The post has been deleted, and Gordo High School Principal Jeff Campbell has released an apology, stating that the intent was never to be offensive.

Superintendent Shawn McDaniel released a statement saying, “The decision to cancel Friday night’s Pickens County High School vs. Gordo High School football game was not made lightly. While this rivalry holds a proud history and tradition, this moment reaffirms our commitment to moving forward in the spirit of unity and respect for all our students and across our community.”

