Gov. Bryant calls lawmakers back to Jackson for special session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s official. Governor Phil Bryant is calling law makers to a special session Thursday.

The buzz of a special session has been circling the Magnolia State for months.

- Advertisement -

The item on the agenda, how to get more money for roads and bridges.

The proclamation states the plan is to divert some taxes on internet sales to cities and counties, creating a state lottery embarked for state roads and bridges and using proceeds from a tax on sports betting and borrowing up to $300 million.

Governor Bryant expects lawmakers to take up only two bills.

Not included on the agenda, is the Columbus-Lowndes 2% restaurant tax or provisions for lawmakers to divide $700 million in oil spill damages being paid by BP PLC.