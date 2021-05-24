Gov. Ivey bans vaccine passports in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs legislation prohibiting so-called “vaccine passports.”

Across the country, some businesses are requiring proof of vaccination before entering– that won’t be the case in Alabama.

The new law prevents government entities from issuing documentation to certify vaccine status.

It also prevents unvaccinated people from being denied access to businesses, universities, schools, and state agencies.

Some Alabama House Democrats argued that the bill is too broad and is more about politics than public health decisions.

Ivey defended the new legislation by stating that the vaccine has always been optional and this new law ensures that.