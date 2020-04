Governor Kay Ivey is asking Alabamians to tie a ribbon around a tree or pole in their front yards.

She wants the “Ribbons of Hope” campaign to serve as a reminder to pray for medical personnel, first responders, and for our neighbors.

Ivey says the ribbons will symbolize faith, hope, love and prayer…while creating unity.

Religious leaders from the Montgomery area joined her this morning to create the first “Ribbons of Hope” tree.