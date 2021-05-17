Gov. Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation for Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs medical marijuana legislation as Republican opposition fades.

It’s been a hot topic in the state for decades.

Ivey reported signing the bill Monday. The program will allow those with qualifying conditions to purchase medical marijuana prescriptions.

The approval comes almost a decade after a medical marijuana bill was introduced in 2013.

Cancer, terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, and chronic pain are just a few of the conditions that could qualify Alabamians for medical marijuana prescriptions.