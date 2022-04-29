Gov. Reeves asking for another Major Disaster Declaration

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves is asking for another Major Disaster Declaration from President Biden.

This is the second request in as many days.

The request comes after 33 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, including Noxubee County, on March 30th.

85 homes were destroyed or had major damage after the storm system swept through.

Property damage is estimated to be over a million dollars.

Eight counties are in the request, including Noxubee, for individual assistance.

If approved, this would allow for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans, and other assistance for homeowners.