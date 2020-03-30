Gov. Reeves and Dr. Dobbs discuss ongoing efforts of COVID-19

“I think that social distancing and that kind of thing have help, but that’s not going to stop it. That’s just going to slow it down. I think we’re kind of at the cusp of really getting into something bad. Now have our efforts slowed it down, yes. But, if we don’t do something right now as far as making sure that we’re following social distancing measures, get tests out there, making sure that we do our job as the health department making sure that we identify and do all the public health interventions,” said Dr. Dobbs.