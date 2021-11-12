Gov. Reeves ending Mississippi’s State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is nearing an end.

Governor Tate Reeves, along with State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs and MEMA Director, Stephen McCraney, announce an 8-day extension to the Mississippi’s State of Emergency.

But barring any major spikes in cases, it is now scheduled to end at 11:59 PM Saturday, November 20th.

Governor Reeves says with 3 million doses of vaccine already administered, and infections and hospitalizations *quote* being effectively managed *unquote* it’s time to end the state of emergency.