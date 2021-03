JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves has announced that beginning tomorrow, vaccination appointments will be available to all Mississippians.

In a tweet today, the governor says there are nearly 10,000 appointments available across the state over the next three weeks.

- Advertisement -

For the remainder of today, people 50 and older can make appointments.

Again, starting tomorrow vaccination appointments are available to all Mississippians 16 and over.