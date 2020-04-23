Gov. Reeves highlights local companies helping fight against COVID-19

Mississippi businesses and manufacturers have stepped up in the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Reeves spent much of today’s briefing highlighting what several companies are doing that is helping keep Mississippians safe.

- Advertisement -

Some of those included Cathead Distillery where they’re making hand sanitizer. Blue Delta in Tupelo is making facemasks for people and healthcare personnel.

A number of businesses are making an impact as we continue to battle the coronavirus.

“We are all in this fight together. When we stand united nothing will hold us down. When we stand united we emerge stronger as a state and when we stand united we emerge stronger as a people,” said Gov. Reeves.

The governor also urged Mississippians that as restrictions start to loosen, people still needed to practice social distancing, wear facemasks when out, and to stay home if you can.

Watch the full press conference below: