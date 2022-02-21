Gov. Reeves issuing 2 executive orders supporting military families

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves did get some time in the office on this Presidents’ Day holiday.

The Governor issues 2 executive orders today, supporting Mississippi’s military communities and families.

The first establishes the Military Star Schools Program to help children in military families transition to new schools and provide additional support when a parent is deployed.

It will be administered by the State Department of Education.

Schools applying for the designation must meet several criteria, including, having a staff member designated to serve as a military ambassador and including up-to-date resources for military families on the school’s website.

The second-order establishes the Mississippi Defense Communities Development Council.

Each active-duty installation and National Guard Training Center will be represented by the community and economic development teams that will monitor federal base restructuring activities and enhance nearby military installations.

In our viewing area, Camp McCain and Columbus Air Force Base will have representatives in this council.