Gov. Reeves says a special session about medical marijuana could be near

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s governor says a special session dealing with medical marijuana could be finalized in a few days.

Negotiators in the House and Senate have agreed to a draft bill for a medical marijuana program.

That program would replace one approved by voters last November but canceled by the state Supreme Court.

Governor Reeves says he wants to make sure everything is in place before he calls lawmakers to Jackson for a special session.

“We have negotiations ongoing, conversations ongoing between the leadership, in House and Senate, and also Senate leadership and their members, House leadership and their members, and we’re doing all that online and other things so we’re not spending any money yet, so we want to make sure we get details worked out and get it substantially complete, so when the legislature does come in they can come in, get it done quickly and get back to their daily lives,” Gov. Reeves said.

Governor Reeves says a special session costs taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars a day. The governor is the only one who has the authority to call a special session of the legislature.