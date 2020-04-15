Gov. Tate Reeves announces assistance for essential workers, homeowners

Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday two new programs to help residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The first program was mortgage assistance for homeowners. The Mississippi Home Corporation reopened its Hardest Hit Fund (HHF) which provides short-term mortgage assistance to those who have lost employment or income due to coronavirus.

This will allow MHC to pay monthly mortgage payment assistance. People can submit applications through an online portal.

The second program is emergency childcare for first responders and essential workers.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services implemented the Childcare Crisis Assistance in Isolation Response Plan (CCAIR), which is temporary, emergency childcare facilities for families listed as essential workers in Executive Order 1463.

In addition to fulfilling the background, health, and safety requirements, potential partners will have access to free-of-charge CCAIR training through the Early Childhood Academy. Upon completing this training, they will be assigned a CCAIR Coach who will guide them through the process of becoming a CCAIR site.

For those who need financial assistance, Emergency Certificates can be applied for. Applications for these certificates will begin one week from today.

For more information on CCAIR, as well as what steps that must be taken before being considered for certification as a CCAIR site, click here.