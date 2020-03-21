Gov. Tate Reeves announces unemployment benefits for workers

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves announced efforts to provide unemployment benefits to help Mississippi workers and their families impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Working to support Mississippi’s dedicated workforce and relieve undue burdens, Governor Reeves signed an executive order (below) instructing the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) to expedite payments to unemployed Mississippians and relax collection requirements on employers.

The Governor made the announcement directly addressing Mississippi via Facebook Live.

“This is not a time for us to panic. This is a time for us to come together as Mississippians, as Americans. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and their employees are the people who keep our economy going. We have worked very closely with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security to help employees of small businesses that are having a difficult time keeping their doors open in these challenging times,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Governor Reeves is waiving the one-week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for all claims filed from March 8 to June 27 and suspending all work search requirements that normally must be met to receive benefits.

To relieve some of the pressure on employers, the Governor is also suspending all collection activities, such as enrollment of liens and tax garnishments, and providing MDES and employers some flexibility as we move forward during this difficult time.

Governor Reeves is currently working on next steps to take care of Mississippi employers and help them navigate this unprecedented time.