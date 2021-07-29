Gov. Tate Reeves disagrees with latest CDC guidance on mask wearing

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Sometimes the political rhetoric gets as hot as the July weather during stump speeches at the Neshoba County Fair.

Today, Governor Tate Reeves closed out the politickin’ by taking shots at the CDC’s latest guidance, which has called for a return to indoor masking in areas that are experiencing surges in COVID cases.

And the numbers show that Mississippi is one of those areas.

The State Department of Health has also issued guidance for k through 12 schools recommending masks be worn indoors by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors.

Reeves doubled down on his opposition to a mask mandate in schools.

“I don’t think you’re going to see any school district in Mississippi make the decision to mandate masks in their schools, because I think if you start seeing them do that, what you’re going to see is the parents are going to erupt, and they should. It’s a parent’s job to hold their school board members accountable, and I feel certain they will,” said Governor Reeves.

At least 4 school districts in our viewing area are requiring masks. Closer to the State Capitol, Jackson City and Hinds County Schools have done the same.