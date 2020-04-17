Gov. Tate Reeves extends Stay-At-Home Order seven days

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday he is extending Mississippi’s Stay-At-Home order an additional seven days, but is loosening some restrictions.

The order is now set to expire on April 27.

Reeves also announced two changes to the previous executive order.

The first change is lake and beaches can reopen, so people can fish, enjoy nature and relieve the stress from the quarantine. Social distancing rules will still need to be in place and enforced.

“It’s a small thing, but I hope it helps even a bit for people who need to safely get out in the sun for their own sanity. We need to do anything we can to help address the growing depression, isolation, and other mental health issues. That matters,” said Governor Reeves.

The second change is non-essential businesses can make curbside, delivery, or drive-through sales.

“Clothing stores, florists, or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this,” said Governor Reeves.

The two new changes will take effect on Monday at 8:00 a.m.