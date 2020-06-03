Gov. Tate Reeves gives guidelines for DMV reopenings

The DMV will soon be open again in Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves released guidelines for the drivers license stations to reopen on Monday, June 8.

New social distancing guidelines have been put in place at the driver’s license stations.

Mississippians will be allowed to visit the stations on the day of the week that corresponds with the first letter of their last name.

Here is the daily schedule for visits per last names:

Monday: A-E

Tuesday: F-L

Wednesday: “Walk-in Wednesday”

Thursday: M-S

Friday: T-Z

People were encouraged to wear face coverings, such as cloth masks, when inside the stations.

Services available are also limited to reduce the number of people visiting the stations to help limit transmission. The following services will be available at permanent driver license stations:

CDL Transactions

Out of State Transfers

New Credentials

New Identification Card Credentials

Security Guard Permits (Wednesdays only)

Sex Offender Registration

Permit tests for students

Reinstatements

Non-U.S. Citizens

Ignition-Interlock Restricted Licenses

To help lower person-to-person contact, people can use the DPS website to renew and duplicate driver licenses, ID cards, and change addresses.

All road tests for non-commercial drivers are waived until further notice to help reduce the risk of transmission. Minors must submit an affidavit completed by parent or guardian certifying 50 hours of supervised driving time, which are available on the DPS website.