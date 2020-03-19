Gov. Tate Reeves signs executive order closing schools until April 17

Governor Tate Reeves signed executive order closing schools until April 17.

Reeves made the announcement Thursday morning on Facebook Live. The governor said this decision may have been the hardest he’s ever had to make.

He encouraged everyone to stay at home during this time.

School districts will continue to receive state funding and teachers will continue to be paid.

Reeves also relaxed state testing requirements.

He also asked residents to stay away from hospitals unless the need urgent medical help.