Government shutdown affecting local nonprofits in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The government shutdown is affecting more local nonprofits as SNAP benefits will cease to be available.

As a result, Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County Steve Greenough said the soup kitchen will be open from Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 pm to provide a hot meal each evening.

Greenough said volunteers are needed to prepare and serve meals.

Some of the items you can donate are canned goods, fresh food, peanut butter and jelly, cooking oil, butter, cereal, rice, and potatoes.

for more information on volunteering or how you can help, you can contact Steve Greenough at (602) 770-3503.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.