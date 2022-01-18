Governor proclamation created new county courts Oktibbeha and Lafayette Counties

OKTIBBEHA/LAYFETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves signs a proclamation creating a county court in Oktibbeha and Lafayette Counties.

State law requires a county court to be established once a census shows the county has reached a population of 50 thousand.

Candidates wanting to qualify for county judge have until February first to sign-up.

Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Tony Rook says the race will be on the general election ballot in November.

County courts can only hear certain cases.

“This is a court that has jurisdiction over misdemeanor and felony cases, as well as civil cases that have a maximum of $200,000. We believe that most of the caseload will consist of appeals from the Starkville municipal court, as well as Oktibbeha justice court. We also believe we will have a large number of civil cases filed here, as well,” said Tony Rook, Oktibbeha County Circuit clerk

Rook says the county will continue working on logistical issues, such as office space and others, to create the court.

Two people have qualified, so far.