Governor Reeves Announces Jackson Boil Water Notice Ending

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Tate Reeves announced in a press conference that clean water had been restored to the City of Jackson. Thus, the boil water advisory for the City of Jackson and surrounding areas can now be lifted.

“Since the state of Mississippi stepped in to fix Jackson’s water system, we’ve significantly increased the quantity of water produced, restored water pressure to the city, installed an emergency rental pump, fixed and reinstalled broken parts on-site, and monitored and tested water quality,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson.”

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health began officially conducting tests of the water quality. They collected 120 samples for two consecutive days. The results of those tests allowed for the lifting of the boil water advisory.

On August 30, Governor Reeves issued a State of Emergency regarding the running water crisis stemming from the failures of Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. He activated the Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to the City of Jackson and surrounding areas. The Mississippi Department of Health also issued a State of Emergency of its own.

Since activation, the Mississippi National Guard delivered almost 11 million bottles of water to the residents of Jackson and surrounding areas.

The state created an incident command structure and surged resources to the city’s water treatment facility to conduct emergency maintenance, repairs, and improvements.

Governor Reeves also announced that Jackson’s water system will continue to be monitored and that additional testing will be administered to ensure continued water quality.