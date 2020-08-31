Governor Reeves Increases Spectators at K-12 Events

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) — Following Governor Tate Reeves’ executive order limiting spectators at K-12 events to two per participant the Governor is loosing the limitations.

After a decline throughout the state in COVID-19 positive case numbers, Governor Reeves increased spectators at K-12 events to 25-percent capacity when social distancing is possible.

“We signed the previous order a few weeks ago and it’s working,” Reeves said. “Things have been improving. We can always improve faster. We can always do better, but I’m encouraged by the efforts of the people of this great state. As our numbers improve, we’re able to do more and more safely in the community.”

Governor Reeves also announced a two-week extension of executive order no. 1519 that places restriction on college stadiums.