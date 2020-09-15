Governor Reeves says Hurricane Sally is an unpredictable storm

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves says Hurricane Sally is more unpredictable than any recent storm.

As of this afternoon, Sally has slowed to 2 miles per hour and isn’t expected to make landfall until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Reeves says the storm is expected to hit just East of the Mississippi and Alabama line, with Jackson and George counties receiving the most impact.

9 a.m. Is hightide which means there could be significant flooding in that area.

Reeves says the state has already pre-positioned 120 thousand sand bags and more than 25 hundred blue tarps.

“I really believe that anywhere from Biloxi East is where this thing is going to hit and land, the best projections right now are in the Mobile Bay area, but again, it would not surprise me the way this thing is bouncing back and forth for it to go further East, it would not surprise me for it to go further West, but I do think that we are looking at the potential of fairly large amounts of water,” said Governor Reeves.

Reeves says there are more than 120 people stationed in shelters throughout the coast and surrounding areas ready to assist those who may need help.