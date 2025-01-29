Governor Reeves’ Statement on Mississippi’s Nation-leading NAEP Gains, Record Achievement

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Reeves defeated two challengers for the party nomination. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. –Governor Reeves released the following statement today, January 29, on Mississippi’s nation-leading gains and record achievement on the 2024 National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP).

“This is another massively historic win for education in Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi fourth graders aren’t just one of the best in reading and math gains — they’re the best in the nation. And when you look at the historic performance of Mississippi’s eighth graders, as well as African American and Hispanic students, it’s undeniable that something special is happening in classrooms all across our state. Thank you to all of the parents, teachers and students for once again making history! Keep up the good work!”

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, Mississippi’s 2024 NAEP highlights include:

Highest-ever rate of students scoring proficient or advanced in all four tests : 4th and 8th grade reading and math

rate of students scoring in : 4th and 8th grade reading and math No. 1 in the nation for achieving the highest score increases in 4th-grade reading and math since 2013

in the nation for achieving the in since 2013 No. 9 in the nation for overall 4th-grade reading scores and No. 16 for 4th-grade math scores (up from No. 49 and No. 50 in 2013)

in the nation for and for (up from No. 49 and No. 50 in 2013) African American 4th graders rank No. 3 among their peers nationally for reading and math scores

among their peers nationally for reading and math scores Hispanic 4th graders rank No. 1 among their peers nationally for reading scores and No. 2 for math scores

among their peers nationally for reading scores and for math scores Economically disadvantaged 4th graders rank No. 1 in the nation among their peers in reading and No. 2 for math.

in the nation among their peers in reading and for math. 8th-grade scores have held steady since 2013 as scores nationally dropped

have held steady since 2013 as scores nationally dropped Mississippi is one of only 13 states with gains in 4th-grade math, which is the only subject and grade nationally that showed statistically significant improvements since 2022

Click here for more information on Mississippi’s nation-leading gains and record achievement.

