Governor Tate Reeves calls a special session to address potential reform in youth court system

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi lawmakers will be doing a little catch-up Summer work this week.

Governor Tate Reeves has called a special session for Wednesday, July 15.

The session is to address potential reform in the state’s youth court system.

Laws relating to the disclosure of youth court records expired on June 30th, and the legislature did not act during the regular session to make changes to the expiration date on those laws.

Lawsuits have been filed in several jurisdictions regarding the rules.

In the social media post calling for the session, Reeves said a solution agreed upon by House and Senate leadership will set up “a far better system for both kids who are abused and neglected as well as though those children facing delinquency proceedings.”

A statement issued on behalf of the Democratic Leadership in the Mississippi Legislature takes issue with Reeves’ view that the solution is already agreed upon, saying in part, “The Governor’s statement on the special session to address youth courts suggests broad agreement on legislation that Democratic members have neither seen nor been meaningfully engaged in negotiating”.

That session is scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Wednesday.

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