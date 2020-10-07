JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves declares a state of emergency for Mississippi in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta.

Delta is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

The governor says the worst of the storm is expected to impact southwest Mississippi Friday afternoon as well as midday Saturday.

Reeves says Delta may cause damage to homes, businesses, and public property throughout the state.

A state of emergency has also been declared in both Alabama and Louisiana in preparation for the storm.