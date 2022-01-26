Governor Tate Reeves delivers his annual State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Governor Tate Reeves issued his State of the State address Tuesday afternoon and he’s focused on supporting state and local employees hard at work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reeves highlighted the state’s educational success, including increased graduation rates and decreased dropout rates.

He also mentioned his support of teacher pay raises while pushing legislation that would combat “Critical Race Theory.”

The Governor is also asking lawmakers to approve a one-time hazard pay bonus of $1 thousand for local law enforcement who worked during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

“After the day’s shifts have ended, and our law enforcement officers head back to their families, that doesn’t mean our support of the men and women in blue is over, said Governor Reeves. “It doesn’t mean we should stop recognizing the sacrifices they make daily. It doesn’t mean we should forget about their gallant actions over the last two years or the expanded duties placed upon them because of the pandemic.”

Governor Reeves had previously authorized a one-time hazard pay of $1 thousand to state law enforcement officers.