Governor Tate Reeves extends executive order for county wide mask mandates

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves has extended the current executive order for county-wide mask mandates

The mandate was extended until March third.

This means 75 out of 82 counties are still under the mandate.

The governor said in a press release today, “We as Mississippians have to continue to take this virus seriously. We are continuing to work to get shots in arms and provide vaccines to those who meet the requirements. Please continue to social distance, wear your mask and keep your gatherings small.”