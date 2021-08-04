BLUE MOUNTAIN, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves vows there will be no more lockdowns across the Magnolia state.

Governor Reeves was in Tippah County for a groundbreaking ceremony at a trucking company, when he was asked about potential lockdowns.

Some news reports have said the Biden White House has not ruled out another widespread lockdown if COVID numbers keep rising.

But the Governor said there will be no lockdowns in Mississippi.

“Mississippi is not going to participate in any lockdown, trying to be imposed on us by the Biden administration, our people are ready to be back working, our unemployment numbers peaked at 232,000 last year, we’re down below 20,000 today, our people are back working, our economy is rolling and that’s exactly what’s best for our state,” Gov. Reeves said.

The governor also said he would not issue any order prohibiting school districts from mandating masks for students because there are only a handful of districts issuing widespread mask mandates.