Governor Tate Reeves signs COVID-19 bill

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves signs a law preventing public agencies from punishing people based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

The law prevents state agencies, colleges, schools, and even towns from taking away compensation or other benefits.

Students will not have to have the vaccine to attend a private or public school.

House Bill 1509 also has a prevision for state employees that have sincerely held religious objections to the vaccine.

Now that the bill has been signed into law, those employees will not be required to get a shot.