Governor Tate Reeves signs medical marijuana bill

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi is officially the 37th state to allow medical marijuana.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill Wednesday, creating a medical marijuana program for people with serious illnesses.

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Mississippi voters approved a medical marijuana initiative in 2020 but the State Supreme Court invalidated it six months later by ruling it was not properly on the ballot.

The new law allows patients to buy up to 3.5 grams of cannabis per day for up to six days a week.

A statement released by Governor Reeves says in part: “There is no doubt that there are individuals in our state who could do significantly better if they had access to medically prescribed doses of cannabis.”

The Governor also mentioned seven improvements included in the final version of the bill that led to his approval.

It immediately becomes law with the governor’s signature.