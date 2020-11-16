Governor Tate Reeves wants to do away with state income tax

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves wants to do away with the state income tax and create a Patriotic Education Fund.

The governor released his 2022 Executive Budget Recommendation today.

Lawmakers will still have to debate these issues.

Reeves says a phase-out approach to the income tax is the right way to go.

He is also proposing using three million dollars for the Patriotic Education Fund.

The Republican governor says far-left socialist teachings emphasize America’s shortcomings.

He believes the money should be used to educate kids about “accomplishments of the American Way.”