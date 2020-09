JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves says he wants to expand outdoor crowd sizes. And he says he hopes to do that soon.

During his briefing today, Reeves said he was “exceptionally pleased” with the efforts of the people of Mississippi.

But masks are still on. The governor says he does not plan to eliminate the statewide mask mandate this week.

Reeves also said more than 2,000 Mississippians are now enrolled in the Re-skill Mississippi program.